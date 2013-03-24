Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Tulsa, OK —
NEWS102.3 KRMG is Tulsa's official weather station and we know that any time of the year weather can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why we've compiled this list of what we think are some great tips on how to keep you and your family safe when the skies turn gray.
In Oklahoma, it’s not a matter of if we will have severe weather; it’s a matter of when.
We can't escape the weather, but we can prepare for it if we know what is coming.
Each day in the United States over 210 million weather observations are processed and used to create weather forecasts.
Meteorologists in the 126 National Weather Service local offices combine these large scale forecasts with local observations and their knowledge of local weather patterns to make a forecast for their specific region.
Always keep a battery powered radio in your emergency kit so you can stay up to date with the latest hazard, watches and warnings by tuning in to FM 102.3 and AM 740 KRMG
Know the terms:
Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property.
Tornado Watch - Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans, and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Visit this page for answers to frequently asked questions about tornadoes.
Tornado Warning - A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Tornado warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Go immediately under ground to a basement, storm cellar or an interior room (closet, hallway or bathroom).
Flash Flood Watch - A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible in or near the watch area.
Flash Flood Warning - Flooding is occurring in the area or will be very soon.
Find more information about the types of severe weather - including the dangers of straight line winds and hail - here
Lightning Safety Rules:
In the United States, lightning kills 300 people and injures 80 on average, each year. All thunderstorms produce lightning and all have the potential for danger. Those dangers can include tornadoes, strong winds, hail, wildfires and flash flooding, which are responsible for more fatalities than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Many of these tragedies can be avoided. All thunderstorms produce lightning and are dangerous. Lightning kills more people each year than tornadoes and hurricanes combined.
Info compiled from cdc.gov, noaa.gov, redcross.org, reddirtready.com
