Taco Bueno employee beaten during armed robbery

By Don Bishop

A Taco Bueno employee is taken to the hospital after an armed robbery.

The store at 8611 South Lewis Avenue had two employees remaining inside the buiilding when two black males with their faces covered by ski masks entered the side door.

Tulsa Police Corporal Eric Spradling said it's still unclear how the worker got injured.

"It was an armed robbery. They both had pistols. They broke in and during the robbery assaulted one of the employees."

Officers swarmed the area, searching for the suspects, but no one has been arrested.