Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

Suspects stay busy making beer runs overnight

At least four QuikTrip locations were hit

View Larger
Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

Related

Owasso theft victims possibly find stolen items on Facebook
Man reportedly stops theft attempt, gets busted for drugs
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

KRMG has learned two males were really thirsty overnight.

Tulsa police report the suspects have stolen beer from at least four different QuikTrips.  These are being considered larcenies and not robberies.  

A description of the suspects hasn't been released.  We do know the suspects were said to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla 

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  

Anyone with information regarding the larcenies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 