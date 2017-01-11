Suspects stay busy making beer runs overnight

By Michael Purdy

KRMG has learned two males were really thirsty overnight.

Tulsa police report the suspects have stolen beer from at least four different QuikTrips. These are being considered larcenies and not robberies.

A description of the suspects hasn't been released. We do know the suspects were said to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla

Anyone with information regarding the larcenies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.