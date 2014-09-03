Suspects cut power to store, use brick to get inside

By Michael Purdy

KRMG has learned two men broke into a Sprint Store on Sunday.

The incident happened near 41st and Yale.

Police say the suspects cut the power to the store and then threw a brick through a window. From there, they made a mess inside the store.

Investigators haven't released what was taken, if anything. We do know there is surveillance video of the incident.

Police add the suspects might be involved in other similar crimes around the area.

"Our detectives will be investigating and will see if they can link any of those together," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.