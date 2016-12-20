Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Tulsa, Okla. —
A 36-year-old man faces a laundry list of crimes, after a trip to a Tulsa Walmart on Monday.
First, Jarrod Barnes is accused of following a woman around the 66th and Memorial location. However, things only got worse from there.
"The victim stated the subject came up behind her and rubbed his (genitals) on her buttocks through clothing," police said. "When the victim pulled away, the subject then rubbed his (genitals) against her side through clothing. When the victim moved again, the subject then rubbed his (genitals) against her other side through clothing."
He was taken into custody by Walmart Loss Prevention, before being turned over to officers. However, Barnes wasn't done while being booked.
"He stated, 'when I get out I'm going to beat you to death, you (curse, racist word) officer,'" police said. "Subject also stated that he was a 'shot caller' in the Irish mob and he put his arresting officers on a 'hit list.'"
Barnes faces a variety of counts including sexual battery and stalking.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
