Suspect reportedly too forward about his child pornography

By Michael Purdy

A tip helped Broken Arrow officers arrest a man this week for child pornography.



The tip came from a man who was talking to 25-year-old Joshua Gauger on the app Grinder. Police were told Gauger was incredibly forward with his questions.



"Gauger asked him if he was into 'taboo' and the RP (reporting party) advised he did not understand what that was," police said. "Gauger replied asking if the RP was interested in 'bestiality,' 'young.'"



The tipster replied that he wasn't into those things, but still received pictures of child pornography from Gauger anyway. He then went to the police with the evidence.



While being questioned by officers, Gauger reportedly admitted to possessing hundreds of child pornography pictures on his phone.



He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.





[Information from arrest and booking report]