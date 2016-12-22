Suspect reportedly sets fire inside bathroom

By Michael Purdy

An example of how no good deed goes unpunished.



One victim is thinking that right now after he allowed an acquaintance, Zakary Parkerson, to crash at his place this week.



Tulsa police were told Parkerson was supposed to be taking a shower. Instead, he was found in the bathroom allegedly lighting things on fire.



"After conducting a scene examination and interviews, investigator (redacted name) classified the fire as 'insendiary,'" police said. "Caused by the application of an open flame to common combustables."



Parkerson was taken to the Tulsa County Jail. He faces a count of first-degree arson.

[Information from arrest and booking report]