Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By Michael Purdy

A man is dead, following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The incident happened around 7 a.m., near SE 32 and S. Kelley Avenue.

An OKC newspaper reports the suspect was fatally shot following a pursuit involving troopers and officers.

Police say law officers got out of their vehicles following the chase. During this time, the suspect drove his pickup toward them and the law officers fired.

So far, no names have been released.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.