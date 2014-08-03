Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

He reportedly drove toward law enforcement

OKC police
By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

A man is dead, following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The incident happened around 7 a.m., near SE 32 and S. Kelley Avenue.   

An OKC newspaper reports the suspect was fatally shot following a pursuit involving troopers and officers.  

Police say law officers got out of their vehicles following the chase.  During this time, the suspect drove his pickup toward them and the law officers fired.  

So far, no names have been released.

We will continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.

