Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Suspect found at Broken Arrow park with meth, marijuana

He has a past with drugs

Flanagan
Flanagan

By Michael Purdy

Broken arrow, Okla. —

A 36-year-old was busted on Saturday in Broken Arrow for trafficking meth.  

The drug bust happened around 2:08 a.m.

Police report Ricky Flanagan was found at Haikey Park after hours.  A K-9 was brought out to the scene and alerted on the back seat of a vehicle containing Flanagan. 

During a search, officers located 23.4 grams of meth and 5.25 grams of marijuana.  Police also recovered a lot of paraphernalia and cash.

This isn't Flanagan's first brush with the law.

"Flanagan has a previous felony conviction through Tulsa District Court for possession of CDS (meth)," police said.  

He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

 

[Information from arrest and booking report]

