Suspect found at Broken Arrow park with meth, marijuana

By Michael Purdy

A 36-year-old was busted on Saturday in Broken Arrow for trafficking meth.

The drug bust happened around 2:08 a.m.

Police report Ricky Flanagan was found at Haikey Park after hours. A K-9 was brought out to the scene and alerted on the back seat of a vehicle containing Flanagan.

During a search, officers located 23.4 grams of meth and 5.25 grams of marijuana. Police also recovered a lot of paraphernalia and cash.

This isn't Flanagan's first brush with the law.

"Flanagan has a previous felony conviction through Tulsa District Court for possession of CDS (meth)," police said.

He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

[Information from arrest and booking report]