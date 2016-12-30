Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Suspect fatally shot while reportedly breaking into home

So far, no names have been released

Police lights
Police lights

By Michael Purdy

Norman, Okla. —

A suspect was fatally shot on Saturday, while reportedly breaking into a home in Norman.  

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper someone inside the home during the time of the incident fired at least one shot at the suspect.  He was found by officers inside the residence with a gunshot wound.  

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No word on if anyone inside the home was injured.  

So far, no names have been released.  

