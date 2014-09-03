Suspect fatally shot by Tulsa officers had a criminal past

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
We now know the name of the suspect who was fatally shot by Tulsa officers Friday night, near 46th and Mingo.
Police report David English is accused of charging at officers with a knife, before getting shot.
Residents we spoke to say the officers simply did their jobs.
"He did get what he deserved because I think our police officers do need to be protected," one resident said.
Investigators were told by Claremore officers, relatives and friends of English advised them he was ""despondent about going back to jail and he was suicidal."
Court documents show David English was accused of abusing his girlfriend and holding her hostage for two days.
