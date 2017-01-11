Suspect fatally shoots pet for no reason

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
Inola, Okla. —
It's a disturbing story out of Rogers County, involving a family's pet.
KRMG's told someone recently drove up to a home in Inola, turned off their headlights and fired a single shot at a dog who was on the porch. Sadie was killed and the shooter is still on the loose.
Family members are simply heartbroken.
"We still come out and we still talk to Sadie almost every day," the mother said. "We just let her know we will find justice for her."
Investigators believe this was a random incident and whoever did this, may be bragging about their kill. They are following up on leads and want to get justice for Sadie as well.
