Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Suspect fatally shoots pet for no reason

So far, no arrests have been made

View Larger
Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

Related

Man says starving dog didn't eat due to separation anxiety
Thief steals wedding ring, avoids dogs
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Inola, Okla. —

It's a disturbing story out of Rogers County, involving a family's pet. 

KRMG's told someone recently drove up to a home in Inola, turned off their headlights and fired a single shot at a dog who was on the porch.  Sadie was killed and the shooter is still on the loose. 

Family members are simply heartbroken. 

"We still come out and we still talk to Sadie almost every day," the mother said.  "We just let her know we will find justice for her."

Investigators believe this was a random incident and whoever did this, may be bragging about their kill.  They are following up on leads and want to get justice for Sadie as well.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 