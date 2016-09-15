Suspect ends up pleading guilty in Tulsa sex trafficking case

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
An accused pimp will be spending a lot of time in prison, after pleading guilty on Thursday to sex trafficking.
Dinero Scruggs confessed in court to selling women for money in Tulsa.
The assistant U.S. attorney working the case says victims told him Scruggs also put ecstasy in their drinks and had them smoke marijuana.
"They are using drugs to get them addicted," assistant U.S. attorney said. "They have a set price that they expect the girls to get from the men. If they violate the rules, then there are consequences."
Those consequences allegedly included getting assaulted by Scruggs.
He now faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison. Scruggs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7th.
