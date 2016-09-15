Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Suspect ends up pleading guilty in Tulsa sex trafficking case

He will be sentenced in June

View Larger
Gavel
mnfoundations / Flickr
Gavel

Related

Former Oklahoma guard headed to prison
Lewd and lascivious in the courthouse
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

An accused pimp will be spending a lot of time in prison, after pleading guilty on Thursday to sex trafficking. 

Dinero Scruggs confessed in court to selling women for money in Tulsa. 

The assistant U.S. attorney working the case says victims told him Scruggs also put ecstasy in their drinks and had them smoke marijuana.

"They are using drugs to get them addicted," assistant U.S. attorney said.  "They have a set price that they expect the girls to get from the men.  If they violate the rules, then there are consequences."

 Those consequences allegedly included getting assaulted by Scruggs.

He now faces anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.  Scruggs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7th.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 