Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
Bethany, Okla. —
We have updated information regarding a suspect who was shot on Friday by a Bethany police officer, after reportedly failing to drop his pistol.
An Oklahoma City newspaper reports James McMullen was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday.
Everything started when officers responded to an assault call. McMullen allegedly assaulted his mother.
During this time, McMullen exited the home and he was armed. Police tell the OKC newspaper, this is when McMullen failed to put down the gun and reportedly pointed the weapon at officers.
The officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
