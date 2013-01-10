By Michael Purdy

A man accused of a domestic shooting on Christmas Day in Edmond, has been taken into custody.

U.S. Marshals found 36-year-old Adrian Permetter in North Augusta, S.C., on Tuesday.

Edmond police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper everything started during a domestic argument between Permetter and the unidentified victim. This reportedly ended with the woman being shot twice.

No word on how they found Permetter, but we do know he faces multiple counts including shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.