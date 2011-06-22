Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Suspect burglarizes vehicles at Tulsa fire station

One vehicle was also stolen

View Larger
Tulsa Fire Department
Staff
Tulsa Fire Department

Related

Thief outsmarted by power outage
Local Walgreen's employee helps police with thief
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Investigators are looking for the person or persons who broke into three vehicles at a Tulsa fire station Friday night.  

They also stole the station captain's truck.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., at the station near 61st and Mingo.  KRMG spoke to one of the victims and he is mystified something like this would happen at his job.  

"It's a shame people target us here at work," the firefighter said.  "We're out here trying to serve the community."

The captain's truck is said to be a red 2008 Chevy Silverado.  

So far, a suspect description hasn't been released.  

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 