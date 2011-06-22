Suspect burglarizes vehicles at Tulsa fire station

By Michael Purdy

Investigators are looking for the person or persons who broke into three vehicles at a Tulsa fire station Friday night.

They also stole the station captain's truck.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., at the station near 61st and Mingo. KRMG spoke to one of the victims and he is mystified something like this would happen at his job.

"It's a shame people target us here at work," the firefighter said. "We're out here trying to serve the community."

The captain's truck is said to be a red 2008 Chevy Silverado.

So far, a suspect description hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.