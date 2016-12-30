Follow us on

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Suspect arrested in connection with Oklahoma officer shooting

He was tracked down during a traffic stop

Police lights
Police lights

By Michael Purdy

Valley Brook, Okla. —

Update: We have updated information regarding a Valley Brook police officer who was shot on Sunday.

The suspected shooter is in custody, following a traffic stop.  Ironically, 27-year-old Cory Hartsell is accused of shooting the officer in his femoral artery, during a traffic  stop over the weekend.

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper the bullet that hit the officer caused extreme bleeding and is a threat to his life.

 



Original: An Oklahoma police officer was shot Sunday night, during a routine traffic stop.

Everything started when a Valley Brook police officer pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 240.

Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, the officer started to walk back to his car after speaking with an unidentified driver, when the driver fired multiple shots.  The officer was shot in the leg

Another vehicle was also hit by a bullet. Luckily, nobody inside the vehicle was hurt.

So far, the suspect is still on the loose.

An update on the officer's condition hasn't been released.

