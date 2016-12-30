Suspect arrested in connection with Oklahoma officer shooting

By Michael Purdy

Update: We have updated information regarding a Valley Brook police officer who was shot on Sunday.



The suspected shooter is in custody, following a traffic stop. Ironically, 27-year-old Cory Hartsell is accused of shooting the officer in his femoral artery, during a traffic stop over the weekend.



Original: An Oklahoma police officer was shot Sunday night, during a routine traffic stop.



Everything started when a Valley Brook police officer pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 240.



Police tell an Oklahoma City newspaper, the officer started to walk back to his car after speaking with an unidentified driver, when the driver fired multiple shots. The officer was shot in the leg



Another vehicle was also hit by a bullet. Luckily, nobody inside the vehicle was hurt.



So far, the suspect is still on the loose.



An update on the officer's condition hasn't been released.