Supreme Court to hear frog case

By Glenn Schroeder

The case of an endangered frog heads to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Advocates for the "dusky gopher frog" won a victory yesterday when a federal appeals court in New Orleans refused to revive the case.

Last year, a three-judge panel rejected an attempt by a Louisiana business to keep the federal government from listing its timberland as essential for the frog's future.

Environmentalists were quick to applaud Monday's development, noting the Louisiana land in question contains a type of pond the frog needs to survive.