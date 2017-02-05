Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
HOUSTON, Tx —
The New England Patriots rode Tom Brady’s arm to a historic 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
And now Tom Brady’s jersey has reportedly gone missing, according to USA Today:
"Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.
"'It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,' Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search."
Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win, becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It also was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.
