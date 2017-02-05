Follow us on

Updated: 12:11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 9:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: Tom Brady's game-winning jersey reportedly missing

Maybe it was just deflated?

Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP trophy with epic comeback photo
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
HOUSTON, Tx —

The New England Patriots rode Tom Brady’s arm to a historic 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

And now Tom Brady’s jersey has reportedly gone missing, according to USA Today:

"Brady looked flustered as he searched his locker area at NRG Stadium but was unable to locate the game-worn jersey that he donned in leading the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory.

"'It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,' Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search."

">February 6, 2017

Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win, becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It also was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.​

