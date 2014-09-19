Study: Millennials are falling behind Boomer parents

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Baby Boomers: Your millennial children are worse off than you.
With a median household income of $40,581, millennials earn 20 percent less than boomers did at the same stage of life, despite being better educated, according to a new analysis of Federal Reserve data by the advocacy group Young Invincibles.
The analysis being released Friday gives concrete details about a troubling generational divide that helps to explain much of the anxiety that defined the 2016 election.
Millennials have half the net worth of boomers.
Their home ownership rate is lower, while their student debt is drastically higher.
The generational gap is a central dilemma for the incoming presidency of Donald Trump, who essentially pledged a return to the prosperity of post-World War II America.
The analysis also hints at the issues of culture and identity that divided many voters, showing that white millennials - who still earn much more than their blacks and Latino peers - have seen their incomes plummet the most relative to boomers.
