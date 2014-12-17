Study: Even a little exercise cuts death risk

By Glenn Schroeder

Weekend warriors, take a victory lap.

It may not matter how much exercise you get to stay healthy, as long as you do something.

People who pack their workouts into one or two sessions a week lower their risk of dying over roughly the next decade nearly as much as people who exercise more often, new research suggests.

Even people who get less exercise than recommended have less risk than folks who don't break a sweat at all.

"If someone is completely inactive, the best thing they can do is even getting out and taking a walk," said Hannah Arem, a health researcher at George Washington University.

For people who think they don't have enough time for small amounts of exercise to matter, the results are "encouraging or perhaps motivating," she said.

She had no role in the study, but wrote a commentary published with the results Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.