Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Study: Even a little exercise cuts death risk

Study published in JAMA Internal Medicine

View Larger
Weight Loss
Tetra Images
(Getty)

Related

Psychologist: Don't mix exercise with mad attitude
Desk bound? Here's how much exercise you need

By Glenn Schroeder

Weekend warriors, take a victory lap.

It may not matter how much exercise you get to stay healthy, as long as you do something.

People who pack their workouts into one or two sessions a week lower their risk of dying over roughly the next decade nearly as much as people who exercise more often, new research suggests.

Even people who get less exercise than recommended have less risk than folks who don't break a sweat at all.

"If someone is completely inactive, the best thing they can do is even getting out and taking a walk," said Hannah Arem, a health researcher at George Washington University.

For people who think they don't have enough time for small amounts of exercise to matter, the results are "encouraging or perhaps motivating," she said.

She had no role in the study, but wrote a commentary published with the results Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 