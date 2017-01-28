Study: Bald look is men’s ticket to dominance

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Losing your hair? Don’t worry about it, guys. And put away the Rogaine. The bald look is your ticket to dominance.

A University of Pennsylvania study found that men with shaved heads were rated as more dominant, a finding that could cause guys with male-pattern baldness to stop spending money on hair-restoring products and invest in shaving cream, USA Today reported.

The study opens with a gem of a quote from comedian Larry David, who observes that: "Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man — there's your diamond in the rough."

The study conducted three experiments in which participants rated photos and descriptions of bald men and those with hair on characteristics such as dominance, confidence, masculinity and attractiveness. The studies found bald men were seen as more dominant, and were viewed as “taller and stronger” than men still in possession of their locks.

But dominance doesn't necessarily mean a guy is endowed with good looks. According to the study, in two out of the three experiments men with shaved heads were seen as considerably less attractive than those with a full head of hair. In one test, a shaved head aged a man by four years.

The study also concluded that shaved heads "are often found on men in traditionally masculine professions, so dominance may emerge through stereotypical associations with these figures."

That translates into some success for men with shiny heads. The study’s authors wrote that men with shaved heads will fare better in negotiations, based upon previous research that shows people are more likely to submit to dominant figures.

And shaving one’s head, the study concluded, would give a man more confidence, boost their perception of dominance and overcome the effects of losing hair.

"These men might better improve their well-being by finishing what Mother Nature has started," the study said.

It worked for actors like Bruce Willis, Yul Brynner and Telly Savalas.

Sharpen up those razors, guys.