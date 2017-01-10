Student says he owns gun because dealing drugs 'is dangerous'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Hannah Winston
Palm Beach Post
BOCA RATON, Fla. —
After Florida Atlantic University police found marijuana, a bong and a gun in an 18-year-old's car during a traffic stop this month on campus, the driver explained to the officers he only carries the weapon because dealing drugs “is dangerous.”
Cole Gamble of suburban Boca Raton faces several charges, including possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, fraudulent identification and having a concealed weapon during the commission of a felony. A judge ordered he be held on $4,000 bond, plus be placed on in-house arrest upon release from the Palm Beach County jail.
On Thursday night, FAU police stopped Gamble driving on campus. Police say Gamble is a Palm Beach State College student who attends classes on the FAU campus. He refused to give officers his driver's license and registration.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
Police smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. Inside, they found a handgun, a large plastic bag with marijuana residue, a small bag of marijuana, a scale, a broken bong wrapped in a towel and $390 in cash. Gamble said the cash was from his sales in the last three hours, according to the report.
After Gamble was read his Miranda rights, he told police he distributes as much as a pound of marijuana a day to students on campus and across Boca Raton. On busy days, he said he can make up to $1,000, according to the report. He told police he owns the gun because selling drugs “is dangerous.” Gamble claimed that in 2016, he was robbed at gunpoint during a deal in North Miami. Though he had his gun on him at the time, “but did not have the opportunity to use it,” according to the report.
Gamble does not appear to have a previous criminal record in Palm Beach County.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}