Student finds loaded gun near Broken Arrow school

By Michael Purdy

A scary situation for parents living near the 2100 block of East Reno, in Broken Arrow.

KRMG's told a high school student found a loaded gun this week, while walking home.

One parent we spoke to says it's worrisome because the gun was discovered within walking distance of the school.

"I think it's terrifying because that could be any child," one mother said. "You don't know if the child is going to pick it up or play with it."

The gun has since been turned over to the police.

School district doesn't believe there is or was any threat posed to students or staff.

So far, police haven't found an owner for the gun. Neighbors in the area report officers went door-to-door asking about a missing gun.

Anyone with information regarding the gun is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.