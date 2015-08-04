Student finds loaded gun near Broken Arrow school

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Broken Arrow, Okla. —
A scary situation for parents living near the 2100 block of East Reno, in Broken Arrow.
KRMG's told a high school student found a loaded gun this week, while walking home.
One parent we spoke to says it's worrisome because the gun was discovered within walking distance of the school.
"I think it's terrifying because that could be any child," one mother said. "You don't know if the child is going to pick it up or play with it."
The gun has since been turned over to the police.
School district doesn't believe there is or was any threat posed to students or staff.
So far, police haven't found an owner for the gun. Neighbors in the area report officers went door-to-door asking about a missing gun.
Anyone with information regarding the gun is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}