Stroll with pet turns ugly near 51st and Memorial

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Don Bishop
A heads-up if you walk your dog at night near 51st and Memorial.
There's a gunman in that area.
Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea says a woman was walking her dog at the Westminster Apartments at 7400 East 47 Street at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday when a man opened fire on the dog.
The animal was struck at least one time in a hind quarter.
The suspect ran off and could not be located.
"A German Shepherd-Husky mix was transported to a local animal hospital by the owner and the motive to the shooting is still unknown," Florea said.
The owner had little information to offer about the shooter.
"She couldn't describe him. She didn't know if he was white or black or anything. Unknown male with a red hoodie. I'm sure there's more to the story than we're getting."
Officers recovered several .40 caliber shell casings for evidence.
No one has been arrested.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}