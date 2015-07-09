Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Stroll with pet turns ugly near 51st and Memorial

TPD: Man opened fire on dog with .40 caliber hand gun

Westminster Apartments
Courtesy Westminster Apartments
Westminster Apartments

By Don Bishop

A heads-up if you walk your dog at night near 51st and Memorial.

There's a gunman in that area.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Stephen Florea says a woman was walking her dog at the Westminster Apartments at 7400 East 47 Street at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday when a man opened fire on the dog.

The animal was struck at least one time in a hind quarter.

The suspect ran off and could not be located.  

"A German Shepherd-Husky mix was transported to a local animal hospital by the owner and the motive to the shooting is still unknown," Florea said.  

The owner had little information to offer about the shooter.

"She  couldn't describe him. She didn't know if he was white or black or anything. Unknown male with a red hoodie. I'm sure there's more to the story than we're getting."

Officers recovered several .40 caliber shell casings for evidence.

No one has been arrested.

