Stolen car driver bails, leaves 'date' behind

By Don Bishop

A woman is a passenger during a high-speed chase by Catoosa police overnight.

An officer had spotted the stolen car on 193rd East Avenue when the chase started with two people inside around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"She got picked up by him tonight at about 11th and Garnett. He was bringing her out to the Hard Rock Casino," Catoosa's Police Chief Kevin McKim said.

The chase got onto I-44 eastbound to near the Verdigris River, where the driver exited the roadway and crashed through a fence.

"Traffic was light and we got speeds up to about 110 (miles per hour.)"

At the end, the driver slammed into a tree and took off on foot, leaving the passenger behind.

I'm told she didn't know the driver's name, except for 'David.'

He's still missing.