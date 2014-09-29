Stolen car driver bails, leaves 'date' behind

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Don Bishop
A woman is a passenger during a high-speed chase by Catoosa police overnight.
An officer had spotted the stolen car on 193rd East Avenue when the chase started with two people inside around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"She got picked up by him tonight at about 11th and Garnett. He was bringing her out to the Hard Rock Casino," Catoosa's Police Chief Kevin McKim said.
The chase got onto I-44 eastbound to near the Verdigris River, where the driver exited the roadway and crashed through a fence.
"Traffic was light and we got speeds up to about 110 (miles per hour.)"
At the end, the driver slammed into a tree and took off on foot, leaving the passenger behind.
I'm told she didn't know the driver's name, except for 'David.'
He's still missing.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}