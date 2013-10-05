Stepson shot to death during argument with stepfather

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Don Bishop
A stepson is shot to death during an argument with his stepfather.
Tulsa Police received a shots-heard call to the area west of downtown Tulsa at 6:03 p.m. Thursday.
Officers had arrived at the scene when the wife of the shooter called Tulsa police and informed them that her husband had shot her son.
Police located and controlled a 76-year old male that was inside the residence at 2000 West Matthew Brady Street.
The male had blood on his face and claimed that his 54-year old stepson had beaten him.
The stepdad took police to the back yard of the residence where the stepson was found shot.
The investigation revealed that the stepdad had arrived home and his stepson was inside the house visiting.
The stepdad and stepson did not get along and the stepson did not live at the residence.
The stepdad asked the stepson to leave and the stepson hit the stepdad twice in the face.
The altercation continued and, according to the mother and the stepdad, the stepson was armed with a knife while he was in the house.
The mother was able to separate the two combatants and the stepdad retrieved a revolver from the bedroom.
The stepson left the residence via the backdoor and the stepdad followed.
The stepdad told police that the stepson was charging at him with the knife in a threatening manner when the stepdad shot the stepson once in the groin area.
The stepdad remembers the stepson continued to charge at him and he fired several more times.
The stepson was dead when first responders arrived.
Tulsa Police recovered a revolver that was used in the shooting.
Police have conducted interviews with the stepdad and his wife.
At this time no arrests have been made.
The case has been referred to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for their review.
