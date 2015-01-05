Follow us on

Posted: 6:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Starbucks scene of armed robbery

Two men robbed store near 51st and Harvard

View Larger
Starbucks
Oli Scarff
(Getty)

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are investigating an armed robbery at a Starbucks coffee location.

We're told the store at 5115 South Harvard Avenue was robbed just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses say two black males armed with black hand guns demanded money from the cash register.

They fled in a white, older model SUV.

No one was injured.

