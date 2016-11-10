Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Stampede! Drone causes 1,500 elk to charge in Wyoming snow

View Larger
Elk watching over herd
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
 bull elk keeps a watchful eye on a herd of cow elk in Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park, Colo., in this 2006 photo. 

Related

Video: Drone crashes into Seattle's Space Needle
China steals U.S. underwater drone
Get the KRMG app!

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. —

Wildlife refuge officials say a man with a drone caused 1,500 elk to stampede half a mile.

The stampede happened Monday at the National Elk Refuge in western Wyoming. Elk and bison often congregate at the refuge to eat feed put out to help them survive the winter.

This winter has been especially harsh. More than 3 feet of snow has piled up, conditions that can be very stressful for all kinds of animals.

Disturbing wildlife is a serious offense punishable by a fine up to $5,000.

Refuge spokeswoman Lori Iverson said Thursday refuge officials gave the man from Washington, D.C., a $280 ticket after he launched the drone from a highway pullout and flew it over the resting elk herd. Refuge officials declined to identify him.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 