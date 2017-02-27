Stabbing victim struggles to laundry for help

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Don Bishop
A stabbing victim makes it to a laundromat for help.
Tulsa police say the man showed up at the West Side Laundry at 4514 Charles Page Boulevard around 6 a.m. Monday. He told officers that he had been stabbed three times, somewhere between 49 West Avenue and 65 West Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital, but refused to cooperate with the police investigation.
