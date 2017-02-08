Spicer defends Trump in feud with Nordstrom

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Steve Berg
Press Secretary Sean Spicer is defending President Trump in his feud with Nordstrom.
Spicer said Mr. Trump has every right to stand up for his family, and says Nordstrom's move to drop daughter Ivanka's brand is a "direct attack on is policies and her name."
But Nordstrom again says it was based solely on sales performance.
President Trump is taking some heat from critics because he not only used his personal Twitter account to slam Nordstrom, but he re-tweeted on the official POTUS Twitter account.
Nordstrom stock was up 4-percent Wednesday and was up again in early trading Thursday.
