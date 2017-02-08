Spicer defends Trump in feud with Nordstrom

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CANOGA PARK, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Ivanka Trump attends the Launch of Her Spring 2011 Lifestyle Collection of Footwear at the Topanga Nordstrom on February 17, 2011 in Canoga Park, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Steve Berg

Press Secretary Sean Spicer is defending President Trump in his feud with Nordstrom.

Spicer said Mr. Trump has every right to stand up for his family, and says Nordstrom's move to drop daughter Ivanka's brand is a "direct attack on is policies and her name."

But Nordstrom again says it was based solely on sales performance.

President Trump is taking some heat from critics because he not only used his personal Twitter account to slam Nordstrom, but he re-tweeted on the official POTUS Twitter account.

Nordstrom stock was up 4-percent Wednesday and was up again in early trading Thursday.

