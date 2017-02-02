Special election announced in Oklahoma

State Rep. Dan Kirby, accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants, arrives to testify before a special House committee that is investigating sexual harassment accusations against him at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 27 2017. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

By Michael Purdy

Election season isn't quite over yet.

A special election has been set for July 11. This is to replace Rep. Dan Kirby.

KRMG has been telling you how Kirby recently resigned, following a sexual harassment scandal.

The primary will take place on May 9.

For reference, the election filing period takes place Feb. 27-28 and March 1.