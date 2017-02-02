Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Special election announced in Oklahoma

Primary will take place on May 9

View Larger
House committee recommends expelling Oklahoma lawmaker
State Rep. Dan Kirby, accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants, arrives to testify before a special House committee that is investigating sexual harassment accusations against him at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 27 2017. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

Related

Oklahoma legislator resigns after controversey
Gov. Mary Fallin gives bad news for 2017
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

Election season isn't quite over yet.

A special election has been set for July 11.  This is to replace Rep. Dan Kirby. 

KRMG has been telling you how Kirby recently resigned, following a sexual harassment scandal. 

The primary will take place on May 9.

For reference, the election filing period takes place Feb. 27-28 and March 1.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 