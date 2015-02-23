Sometimes you SHOULD lie in a job interview

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Steve Berg
You should ALWAYS tell the truth during job interviews... right?
Well, ALMOST always, says CheatSheet.com.
There are some cases where they say it's okay to tell a small fib.
For example, when a job interviewer asks you where you see yourself in five years, don't say you plan to move on fast, even if you do, the site says.
Besides, the site says, you might be surprised how much you like the job and want to stay longer.
For the dreaded, "what's your greatest weakness question," name a real one, the site says, but maybe not the worst one, and quickly explain how you compensate for it.
When they ask how you're doing, the site recommends that you just smile and say you're good, even if you're not.
They don't really want to hear your problems.
