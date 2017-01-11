Someone shoots children with BB gun in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

Multiple kids are said to be okay, after recently getting shot with a BB gun.

The kids were reportedly playing nearing 46th and Sheridan.

During this time, a vehicle stopped beside them. KRMG's told at least one member inside the car got out and tried to steal their hoverboards.

The kids didn't play along and refused to give up their hoverboards.

Each of them were then shot with the BB gun, by someone inside the car. No word on how many shots were fired.

So far, no arrests have been made. A description of the suspects hasn't been released.