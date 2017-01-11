Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Someone shoots children with BB gun in Tulsa

So far, the suspects are still on the loose

View Larger
Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
Police lights

Related

Owasso theft victims possibly find stolen items on Facebook
Man reportedly stops theft attempt, gets busted for drugs
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Multiple kids are said to be okay, after recently getting shot with a BB gun.

The kids were reportedly playing nearing 46th and Sheridan.

During this time, a vehicle stopped beside them.  KRMG's told at least one member inside the car got out and tried to steal their hoverboards. 

The kids didn't play along and refused to give up their hoverboards.

Each of them were then shot with the BB gun, by someone inside the car.  No word on how many shots were  fired.

So far, no arrests have been made.  A description of the suspects hasn't been released.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 