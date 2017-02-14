Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Some airports join airlines in raising fees

Parking rates a favorite place to hike

airport parking
 

By Steve Berg

It's not just airlines that charge higher fees. The AIRPORTS are joining in too.

Inc. Magazine says some airports in the U.K. are charging double the usual parking rate during school holidays and other times that are popular for family vacations, because they know people are more likely to be traveling.

Some even charge drivers who drop off and pick up travelers at the airport.

The Brits are not the only ones who are socking it to airport patrons though.

Inc. says airports in Charlotte, North Carolina and San Francisco raised their long-term parking rates by 40-percent in 2016.

Click here to read more from Inc.

