Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Complete list of school/church closings

    LISTEN:

    KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 7:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Snowfall impacts Friday morning commute

    Listen live for real-time updates in the traffic

    View Larger
    KRMG snow
    Skyler Cooper
    KRMG snow

    Related

    Green Country schools close as NWS extends Winter Weather Advisory
    KRMG Weather
    Get the KRMG app!

    By Skyler Cooper

    Snowfall began falling overnight and began to accumulate.

    The further south you go, the more accumulation you’re likely to see.

    Several Tulsa-area school districts have canceled classes for the day.

    Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks and other large districts have canceled classes for the day.

    Click here for the full list of school closings

    Stay with KRMG for the very latest information.

    The KRMG StormCenter is standing by and is ready to activate if the conditions warrant.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     