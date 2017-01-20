Follow us on

Posted: 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet

This went too far

Trump family at Inauguration
Win McNamee / Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration gallery
Photos: The Trump family at Inauguration

By Cox Media Group

Courtesy of Rare.us

NEW YORK, Ny —

“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich has come under intense criticism after she made a joke about 10-year-old Barron Trump that many felt was in poor taste.

Barron, the son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has been the subject of internet attention as he often appears nervous or bored during his father’s political events.

>> Read more trending stories

After watching his behavior at the presidential inauguration Friday, Rich joked that Barron would be the first home-schooled shooter. “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

But the tweet was up long enough to stoke the ire of some Twitter users.

">January 20, 2017

">January 20, 2017

Rich has since made her account’s tweets protected.

