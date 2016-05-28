Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Smokers could soon pay more for their habit

Money would go toward health care

Cigarette
TvR/Freeimages

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

It could soon be even more expensive for smokers in Oklahoma.

This comes after Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's plan to increase the cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack, passed its first legislative hurdle recently.  The Republican-controlled House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 17-10 to advance the measure. 

Now, the measure will go before the full house. 

For reference, the measure would raise the cigarette tax from $1.03 a pack to more than $2.50.  Fallin has said it would raise almost $258 million for health care.

Do you think we should raise cigarette taxes to help pay for health care?

