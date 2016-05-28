Smokers could soon pay more for their habit

By Michael Purdy

It could soon be even more expensive for smokers in Oklahoma.

This comes after Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's plan to increase the cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack, passed its first legislative hurdle recently. The Republican-controlled House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 17-10 to advance the measure.

Now, the measure will go before the full house.

For reference, the measure would raise the cigarette tax from $1.03 a pack to more than $2.50. Fallin has said it would raise almost $258 million for health care.

