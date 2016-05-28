Smokers could soon pay more for their habit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
It could soon be even more expensive for smokers in Oklahoma.
This comes after Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's plan to increase the cigarette tax by $1.50 a pack, passed its first legislative hurdle recently. The Republican-controlled House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 17-10 to advance the measure.
Now, the measure will go before the full house.
For reference, the measure would raise the cigarette tax from $1.03 a pack to more than $2.50. Fallin has said it would raise almost $258 million for health care.
Do you think we should raise cigarette taxes to help pay for health care?
