Whether you've recently experienced a dramatic, emotionally exhausting breakup or an amicable separation from a recent boyfriend or girlfriend, Hooters wants to show its loyal customers some love and appreciation.
The popular restaurant is giving away free wings to anyone who destroys a picture of his or her ex on Valentine's Day.
All you have to do is answer four easy questions and the restaurant will recommend shredding, burning, burying or throwing darts at a photo of your former partner.
Complete the task online and get a coupon for 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 at a participating Hooters restaurant on Valentine's Day only. Customers also have the option of shredding the photo in person at participating locations, which will use a shredding machine to ruin pictures, according to Thrillist.
Best way to get over your ex: Shred 'em and Forget 'em! https://t.co/Su1k7NEVvB#ShredYourExpic.twitter.com/QZ6uSrc2cp— Hooters (@Hooters)https://t.co/Su1k7NEVvB 💔 #ShredYourExpic.twitter.com/QZ6uSrc2cp— Hooters (@Hooters) February 6, 2017
Best way to get over your ex: Shred 'em and Forget 'em!
