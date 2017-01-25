Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 3:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Sinclair, QuikTrip raise gas prices

Regular grade unleaded now $2.08 per gallon

Gasoline prices rise
Rick Couri
By Don Bishop

Gasoline is back above two dollars a gallon.

Sinclair and Quiktrip raised the price for unleaded regular grade by a dime Tuesday.

It's now $2.08 per gallon.

Holdouts include the Flying J where the price is still $1.93 near 129th and East Admiral.

Brent crude oil prices are up 21-cents to $55.44 per barrel.

