Posted: 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

Shots fired out of vehicle, detective witnesses whole thing

Officers recovered an AK-47 from the vehicle

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A detective happened to be at the right place at the right time early Saturday morning.  

The detective was driving in an unmarked vehicle around 1:45 a.m., near 21st and Sheridan.  During this time, he spotted a crime in progress happening in a nearby vehicle.

"All of a sudden, the window comes down and the passenger stuck a rifle barrel out the window and fired off several shots," police said. 

The shots were fired into the air.  Police don't believe the suspect was aiming at anybody.  

Police report the vehicle was followed to the Normandy Apartments where officers took three people into custody.  An AK-47 was recovered by officers.  

So far, no names have been released.  

