Shots fired on Oklahoma turnpike

By Michael Purdy

A driver reportedly had a case of road rage Tuesday night on the turnpike.

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports an unidentified person fired two shots at another vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. The incident happened around 7 p.m., near North Coltrane Road.

No word on what led to the road rage incident. However, we do know nobody was hurt.

So far, there have been no reports of any arrests. The suspects were said to be driving a black four-door Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.