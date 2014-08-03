Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Shots fired on Oklahoma turnpike

So far, no arrests have been made

View Larger
OKC police
OKC police

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

A driver reportedly had a case of road rage Tuesday night on the turnpike.

An Oklahoma City newspaper reports an unidentified person fired two shots at another vehicle on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.  The incident happened around 7 p.m., near North Coltrane Road. 

No word on what led to the road rage incident.  However, we do know nobody was hurt. 

So far, there have been no reports of any arrests. The suspects were said to be driving a black four-door Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.

