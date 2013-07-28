Follow us on

Posted: 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Shooting victim hospitalized in 'stable' condition following surgery

TPD: Victim located away from original scene

Tulsa Police logo
By Don Bishop

Tulsa police arrest a possible shooting suspect.

Police found the victim at the Sinclair station at 2112 South Garnett Road, where he was taken from the Shoreline Apartments in a private car around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The 20-year old white male was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

A witness saw a car described as a white four door Ford Crown Victoria that fled the scene and told police.

Tulsa Police Corporal R. W. Solomon said, "Officers pulled the vehicle over and discovered one of the subjects was part of the shooting."

He was being interviewed by detectives. 

