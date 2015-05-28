The secret menus of fast-food chains revealed!

By Steve Berg

You've probably heard that In-N-Out Burger has a secret menu, but we bet you didn't know that LOTS of chains have one.

For example, Business Insider says McDonald's has the Big McChicken, a Big Mac with Fried Chicken patties instead of beef.

Burger King has Frings, a combination of fries and onion rings.

Taco Bell has the Enchirito, a burrito wrapped in a cheese quesadilla.

And that's to name only a few.

Click here for a link to a longer list from Business Insider.