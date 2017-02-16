Police officers guard the entrance of the forensic department of Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, where the body of Kim Jong-nam was believed to be on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's older half-brother Kim Jong Nam was killed in Malaysia on Monday, Malaysian police said.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A second woman was arrested Thursday in the alleged murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, CNN reported, and a third person was arrested later in the day, according to The Associated Press.

Malaysian police official Abdul Samah said officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect, a woman who was arrested earlier in the day.

Abdul Samah said the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents. He was arrested on Thursday, the AP reported.

The woman, who was carrying an Indonesian passport, was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, the Royal Malaysian Police said in a statement.

Kim Jong Nam died Monday morning after allegedly being poisoned at the airport, CNN reported. The first arrest was made Wednesday when a woman carrying a Vietnamese travel document was taken into custody by police at the airport, CNN reported. She was due to appear in court Thursday.

Kim was about to board a flight to Macau when he was attacked. He went to a counter at the Kuala Lumpur airport asking for help, Royal Malaysia Police said.

A Malaysian official told CNN that he was then taken to an airport clinic, which decided to send him to the hospital. He died en route.