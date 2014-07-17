Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Scores of headstones desecrated at Jewish cemetery

Missouri governor calls the act cowardly and despicable

View Larger
krmg crime generic
Russell Mills

Related

Vandalism rampant in 2-square mile area early Friday
South Tulsa neighborhood seeing more break-ins, vandalism

By Glenn Schroeder

Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were tipped over at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports  that the vandalism was reported early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about 8 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

According to its website, the cemetery opened in 1893.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism "despicable" and "a cowardly act."

Greitens says "anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 