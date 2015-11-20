Science in public schools under the microscope in Texas

By Glenn Schroeder

The Texas Board of Education will decide whether to scrap a requirement that public schools teach high school students to scrutinize "all sides" of scientific theory after hearing Tuesday from academics who say that was meant to water down lessons on evolution and leave students wondering whether God created the universe.

Supporters of the existing high school science curriculums told the board that changing the rule could hurt independent thought in classrooms across America's second-largest state.

How Texas teaches its 5.3-plus million public school students evolution has been a flashpoint for years, despite federal courts rulings against teaching creationism and the similar theory of intelligent design in public schools.

The standards govern what teachers cover in classrooms, topics on standardized tests and the material published in textbooks statewide.

Texas is one of the nation's largest textbook purchasers, so changes publishers make to meet the state's curriculum standards can wind up altering contact in textbooks sold around the U.S.

In 2009, the Board of Education dropped a then-20-year-old requirement directing science classes to teach "strengths and weaknesses" of the theory of evolution and added a requirement that students learn to scrutinize "all sides" of scientific theory.