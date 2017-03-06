Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:03 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Rick Couri
VERDIGRIS, Okla. —
Police and deputies are looking for 30-year-old Brian Benedict. It's believed Benedict shot and killed his father in a home near Maple and Willow in Verdigris and is likely still in the area.
KRMG news has learned the dead man's wife came home to find her husband dead and Brian Benedict, and a gun, missing. Investigators telling residents in the area to be on the lookout and to call them if they think they see anything unusual.
Word of the homicide was hinted at when Verdigris schools released the following statement on their website just hours ago.
"Verdigris Public Schools has made the decision to cancel school today, March 6, 2017.
Classes have been canceled today as a result of an incident in close proximity to our school. This incident has resulted in increased police activity in the area. While we are unable to release additional details as this time, please know the decision was made with the safety of all students in mind.
There will be no school today, March 6, 2017."
Stay with KRMG for the latest on this story as it develops.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}