Posted: 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

School cancelled in Stigler due to illnesses

Classes will resume on Monday

Flu shot
By Michael Purdy

Stigler, Okla. —

Schools out Thursday and Friday for one district, thanks to an illness outbreak.

Nearly one out of every four students at Stigler Public Schools has stayed home sick recently.  That's nearly 23 percent of the student body.  

School officials say they've been hit hard by cases of strep throat, flu and the stomach flu.  

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.

We will update the story when more information comes into the newsroom.  

