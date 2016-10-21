School bonds pass in Union, Jenks, Skiatook districts

By Don Bishop

Voters approved school bonds in three districts Tuesday.

There's a catch though.

Voter turnout was low, but Union district voters gave the nod to spend $26-million for more classrooms, computers and software.

The money also will go for building a new elementary school opening this summer.

The passage won't increase taxes, but it will extend the time it takes to pay off the current tax.

Bond issues worth $10.4 million also passed in Jenks, while the Skiatook district also passed $19-million for technology and transportation.