School bonds pass in Union, Jenks, Skiatook districts

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Don Bishop
Voters approved school bonds in three districts Tuesday.
There's a catch though.
Voter turnout was low, but Union district voters gave the nod to spend $26-million for more classrooms, computers and software.
The money also will go for building a new elementary school opening this summer.
The passage won't increase taxes, but it will extend the time it takes to pay off the current tax.
Bond issues worth $10.4 million also passed in Jenks, while the Skiatook district also passed $19-million for technology and transportation.
